corona renderer rebranding

corona renderer rebranding software logo software minimal design minimal logo design clean logo design simple logo design minimalist logo minimal logo logo inpiration clean logo simple logo logodesign mark logomark icon symbol brand identity branding logo design logo
This isn't actual rebranding, I just made it for my portfolio
If you want me to make rebranding for you contact me on dribbble or via my email uchava99@gmail.com :))
Thank You

Simpleness & Cleanliness is my passion :P
