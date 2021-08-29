Re-design website

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
This project is made by using "Figma Design tool".
In this design , I have focused on user experience and user interface both parts.
In this website design i want to provide a user-friendly experience that help to explore easily.
This design is a re-creation page with new design of original "Bihar Tourism" website.
In this website we can easily gain the information of particular tourist places in "BIHAR".
In this app you can easily plan your trip from "Your Trip" link.
Through the "Travel Guide" feature you can easily gain the full history and valuable information of that particular place, that will help you to explore that place and make your trip more excited.