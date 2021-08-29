Ankit Vohra

Amazon Acho Dot - 3D Model Concept

Ankit Vohra
Ankit Vohra
  • Save
Amazon Acho Dot - 3D Model Concept product retouching product mockup 3d texturing speaker 3d acho dot model amazon alexa ui design 3d modeling icon branding ui 3d
Download color palette

©AVdeziner
Director/Designer: Ankit Vohra
hello@avdeziner.com

for more shots: https://www.behance.net/gallery/126337087/Amazon-Acho-Dot-3D-Model-Concept

Ankit Vohra
Ankit Vohra

More by Ankit Vohra

View profile
    • Like