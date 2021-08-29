Noor Man

Noor Digital Graffiti

digital painting digital graffiti graffiti
Noor "نور" in Persian letters means Light and illumination. This is my nickname in Graffiti world. I have done this digital sketch in 2020.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021
