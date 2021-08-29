Scents of GAIA

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this flex, we were to design the packaging for a modern candle brand.
The candle brand GAIA puts emphasis on UNIQUENESS and NATURE. As such, they would love their users to feel special and at one with the beauty of the world.
I decided to go a bit unconventional with the packaging to emphasize the product's uniqueness, and it being a globe is a perfect allusion to the earth, also, it serves to reduce waste as the materials are recyclable.
Brand Logo done by me.
Software used: Figma
Fonts Used: Yeseva One and Hind Madurai
Candles and packaging modeled, textured and rendered by me.
Software used: Autodesk 3DSMax, Adobe Substance Painter, V-ray Next.