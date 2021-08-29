Scents of GAIA

For this flex, we were to design the packaging for a modern candle brand.

The candle brand GAIA puts emphasis on UNIQUENESS and NATURE. As such, they would love their users to feel special and at one with the beauty of the world.

I decided to go a bit unconventional with the packaging to emphasize the product's uniqueness, and it being a globe is a perfect allusion to the earth, also, it serves to reduce waste as the materials are recyclable.

Brand Logo done by me.

Software used: Figma

Fonts Used: Yeseva One and Hind Madurai

Candles and packaging modeled, textured and rendered by me.

Software used: Autodesk 3DSMax, Adobe Substance Painter, V-ray Next.