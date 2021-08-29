Beachy Mobile Beachfront Food & Beverage App

Beachy is the world leader in beachfront eCommerce, able to geolocate—in real time—vacationers on any beach in America. When the company decided to venture into the food and beverage business, we interviewed current and potential servers to create a native iOS tablet-based seating and menu management system. Their new app was designed with their uniquely challenging use case front-of-mind: sand, direct sunlight, sun screen and a significant user base that struggles with color blindness.