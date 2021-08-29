Hooman Abasi
Duxica

Dark Digital Wallet - EMV

Hooman Abasi
Duxica
Hooman Abasi for Duxica
Hire Us
  • Save
Dark Digital Wallet - EMV dark qr code money uiux ux user interface ux design ui design bills toll transactions fintech finance wallet mobile app mobile design app ui credit card
Dark Digital Wallet - EMV dark qr code money uiux ux user interface ux design ui design bills toll transactions fintech finance wallet mobile app mobile design app ui credit card
Download color palette
  1. 01.jpg
  2. 02.jpg

Hey 👋🏻

I'm back with the dark version of my last shot of Amber project. I myself kinda like the dark version more..😍

I'm gonna send one more shot about this project after I finish the complete showcase.

Press "L" to send love.❤️
Any comments? let me know.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Available for new projects.
Email: info@duxica.com

Duxica
Duxica
We make your products talk to your users
Hire Us

More by Duxica

View profile
    • Like