Tanya Shegol

Art Night | Main page design concept

Tanya Shegol
Tanya Shegol
  • Save
Art Night | Main page design concept paints surrealism color combinations ui trends stars moon night illustration creative web landscape brush event design festival design art festival contemporary art ui perfect pixel vector illustration mainpage design web
Download color palette

Instagram | Behance

I created mainpage design concept and illustration for Art Night. Art Night is a contemporary art festival.

Tanya Shegol
Tanya Shegol

More by Tanya Shegol

View profile
    • Like