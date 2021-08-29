Megha Bindal

Pure-Bread!

Pure-Bread! gif animation bread cute dog digital illustration digital art india illustration
He is a pure -bread and goodest boy !
Since only 4-months are left until 2022 , I illustrated and animated this cute doggo to fight the blues.Hope you guys like it !

