Mike Rapp

Beachy geolocation mapping Management Suite

Mike Rapp
Mike Rapp
Hire Me
  • Save
Beachy geolocation mapping Management Suite ux design mobile nashville
Beachy geolocation mapping Management Suite ux design mobile nashville
Beachy geolocation mapping Management Suite ux design mobile nashville
Beachy geolocation mapping Management Suite ux design mobile nashville
Download color palette
  1. Orders-Detail.jpg
  2. MgmtSuite-Desktop-Orders.png
  3. Beachy Management Suite - Retail.jpg
  4. Beachy-Calendar.jpg

Beachy's proprietary geolocation booking engine enables vacationers to book seats at a beach, just like seats on an airplane. The system is managed by an administrative platform, which manages ordering, credit card processing, and the creation of custom beach maps. It's cool!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Mike Rapp
Mike Rapp
Senior Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Mike Rapp

View profile
    • Like