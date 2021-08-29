Kaysar Designs

Investor Deck Design

Kaysar Designs
Kaysar Designs
  • Save
Investor Deck Design pitch deck graphic design design pptx ppt powerpoint templates powerpoint template powerpoint presentation powerpoint design powerpoint
Download color palette

The investor deck is not something you present, but something you send a message to potential investors. Due to this, you should make sure that the investor deck includes all the information required since you can’t add information during a presentation and it must be clean, professional, and easy to readable- http://pph.me/kaysar

Kaysar Designs
Kaysar Designs

More by Kaysar Designs

View profile
    • Like