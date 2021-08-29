Alona Petrukhina

Teach for Ukraine. Website redesign

Teach for Ukraine. Website redesign web design non-profit website ui ux minimalistic design
'Teach for Ukraine' is a non-profit organization and a part of the international community 'Teach for All' that helps children fulfil their potential through quality education. The concept was developed as a part of the Projector design course. The task was to redesign the website.

