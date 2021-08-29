Selin

kaleos

kaleos abstractdesign abstract 3ddesign cyclesrender blendercycles 3dmodelling modelling texture imagetexture furryball furry crystal digitalart blender 3d adobephotoshop adobe graphic design graphicdesign design
My eleventh design in Blender. Crystal, feathers and different image textures.
Program: Blender 3D and Render: Cycles

