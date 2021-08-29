Muhammad Sabbir

Lion Head Logo

Muhammad Sabbir
Muhammad Sabbir
  • Save
Lion Head Logo logo branding bangladesh american branding logo design logo design illustration lion logo lion head logo 3d logo
Download color palette

I have designed some minimal lion head logos for your business. If you want you can design this kind of logo with me because I am giving you a discount.

An exploration from a recent branding project.

Also, welcome to check the big review of graphics design trends, go through the stages of logo design, and check the huge collection of diverse logos for different business goals.

If necessary, do the following in the e-mail below.
Available for Freelance work :
E-mail : sabbir327157@gmail.com

Muhammad Sabbir
Muhammad Sabbir

More by Muhammad Sabbir

View profile
    • Like