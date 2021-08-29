Clounote

Fashion Store Landing Page Concept

Clounote
Clounote
  • Save
Fashion Store Landing Page Concept online store clounote ecommerce landing page fashion store design web design ux
Download color palette

Hi Guys, Today we are sharing with you a new design concept for the fashion store landing page.

Made with Adobe XD.

Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow us ⛹️.

We are available for new projects.
Email - shyamani@clounote.com | dehan@clounote.com

Visit Us -> https://clounote.com

Clounote
Clounote

More by Clounote

View profile
    • Like