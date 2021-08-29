ER Art

Blurry Pill Cover Art

ER Art
ER Art
  • Save
Blurry Pill Cover Art blurry illustration cover photoshop photoshop album cover album art album art cover art album cover album cover design photoshop
Download color palette

How to Create a Blurry Pill Cover Art in Photoshop if you need a tutorial, please visit the ER Art Youtube channel.

Tutorial Version Photoshop : https://youtu.be/c1ydLtXDQ5w

FREE DOWNLOAD : https://gum.co/BLURRYPILL

Follow

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

ER Art
ER Art

More by ER Art

View profile
    • Like