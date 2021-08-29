Neha Katailiha

Redesign Trial

Neha Katailiha
Neha Katailiha
  • Save
Redesign Trial checkout redesign interaction design flat illustration branding logo typography procreate design graphic design ui
Download color palette

Tried redesigning the Sezzle checkout flow using their color palette.

Neha Katailiha
Neha Katailiha

More by Neha Katailiha

View profile
    • Like