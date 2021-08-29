abdul rahman hidayat

KOPI SONO - Apps Design

abdul rahman hidayat
abdul rahman hidayat
  • Save
KOPI SONO - Apps Design app branding ux ui design
Download color palette

KOPI SONO is local coffee from west Java, specially Bogor Area, the idea is to absurb but then i love it, any comment or feedback fell free to contact me, thanks

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
abdul rahman hidayat
abdul rahman hidayat

More by abdul rahman hidayat

View profile
    • Like