Miyuki Koji

Pop-Up / Overlay

Miyuki Koji
Miyuki Koji
  • Save
Pop-Up / Overlay thanks for watching design illustration branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Hint: Design a Pop-Up/Overlay. Is it a web sign-up form that pops up? Is it an ad overlay?

thanks for watching

Miyuki Koji
Miyuki Koji

More by Miyuki Koji

View profile
    • Like