Let's Talk About Modern Art - Children's Book

Let's Talk About Modern Art

A children's book I created to introduce kids to the fundamentals of modern art. Bold, bright illustrations and funky typography explain the principles of modern art and explore famous artists and modern artworks.

Purchase your own copy here:
https://www.hello-doodle.com/collections/books/products/lets-talk-about-modern-art-childrens-book

