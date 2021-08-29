Chintan Chavda

Color Palette Exploration No. 06

Feeling compelled by palette? Make something awesome with it 🤓, Peace ✌️☮️.

Roof Terracotta
Hex: A24C3F
HSL: 8° - 44% - 44%

Cavern Pink
Hex: DEBCBA
HSL:4° - 36% - 80%

Bianca
Hex: F3EFE2
HSL: 48° - 40% - 92%

Hot Curry
Hex: 7F5E24
HSL:38° - 56% - 32%

I have a collection of few palettes on Instagram .

Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Nimble product designer from India

