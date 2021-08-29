The Surfing Bulldog

During my internship at Well Played i was given the task to create a gif for their summer newsletter. I decided to associate all the thing people love: summer and dogs. Through research i have discovered that the bulldog is a sporty breed that likes to skate and surf.

