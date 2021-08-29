Ferdy Mustahir

Online Trading Platform Design

design trading branding indonesia web webdesign ui
I'm try to make an online trading platform design that is currently being used. This activity is not just an ordinary buying and selling process of goods or services. The purpose of this economic activity is to buy and sell in a short time to get the maximum profit.

Posted on Aug 29, 2021
