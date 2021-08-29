FirstHires Logo Concept - H Letter Logo

Logo Concept for First Hires (unused concept). Letter H Logo.

FirstHires is a full recruiting service for Seed and Series funded companies.

They specialize in hiring software engineers and Go To Market business professionals (Sales, Operations, etc).

FirstHires delivers embedded recruiting on demand.

Elements of the logo:

- Letter H (negative space)

- Number 1 (first)

- Connection

