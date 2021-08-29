Petar Nikoloski | Logo Designer

FirstHires Logo Concept - H Letter Logo

FirstHires Logo Concept - H Letter Logo number1 web typography identity typeface monogram logodesigner logoprocess logotype creativity letterh colors logoinspiration logodesign adobeillustrator number1 icon branding design logo
Logo Concept for First Hires (unused concept). Letter H Logo.

FirstHires is a full recruiting service for Seed and Series funded companies.
They specialize in hiring software engineers and Go To Market business professionals (Sales, Operations, etc).
FirstHires delivers embedded recruiting on demand.

Elements of the logo:
- Letter H (negative space)
- Number 1 (first)
- Connection

