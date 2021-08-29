Alexey Egorov

Finance desktop app

Alexey Egorov
Alexey Egorov
  • Save
Finance desktop app money cards blue desktop ui finance bank
Download color palette

Hello 👋
Today I will show you a small concept of a financial app. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 29, 2021
Alexey Egorov
Alexey Egorov

More by Alexey Egorov

View profile
    • Like