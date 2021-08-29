Alisa Wismer

Logotype for Crest & Palm

Logotype for Crest & Palm skincare branding women founded women self care holistic wellness skincare brand design tropical vibes island tropical logotype custom lettering custom type typeface lettering logo branding typography design
The custom lettering for Crest & Palm– reminiscent of tropical, easy breezy island vibes.

Designer & doodler in (sometimes) sunny Philadelphia.
