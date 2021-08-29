Tanmoy Hasan Sani

Butterfly T-Shirt Design

Tanmoy Hasan Sani
Tanmoy Hasan Sani
  • Save
Butterfly T-Shirt Design activewear pattern nature fly isolated animation vector drawing branding graphic design logo beautiful decoration art trendy t-shirt 2021 t-shirt design t-shirt butterfly design illustration
Download color palette

Design Vector Template With:
- 100% Vector
– 100% Customizable
– High Quality
– CMYK & RGB
– 300 DPI

Files Included :
Ai File.
EPS File.
PNG Transparent Background Image.

Support up to All Adobe Illustrator 10 versions.

Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/butterflytshirt

Don’t forget to Rate and share :) :)

Tanmoy Hasan Sani
Tanmoy Hasan Sani

More by Tanmoy Hasan Sani

View profile
    • Like