Crest & Palm Dropper Bottle

tropical self care wellness natural skincare wholistic botanical skin care personal care natural skincare packaging branding illustration design
A little serum dropper bottle for Crest & Palm, a wholistic, all-natural skin and face care brand

Designer & doodler in (sometimes) sunny Philadelphia.
