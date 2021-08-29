Mohammad Jalali

Tizbin - is a Social Network Managment Platform ( UI Design )

Mohammad Jalali
Mohammad Jalali
  • Save
Tizbin - is a Social Network Managment Platform ( UI Design ) web interface gui user interface adobe xd figma ui kit product design productdesign bootstrap landing page website webdesign ux design web design landingpage uiux ui design ui uidesign
Download color palette

To see more screens of this design and my portfolios, you can check my profile in Behance with this ID : @mohammads_artworks

Do you have any order for UI/UX Designer? Email us
Info.curvestudio@gmail.com

Press "Like" button if you like it please ♥

Mohammad Jalali
Mohammad Jalali

More by Mohammad Jalali

View profile
    • Like