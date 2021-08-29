Miyuki Koji

404 Page

Miyuki Koji
Miyuki Koji
  • Save
404 Page illustration design thanks for watching branding logo motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

Design Hint...

Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

thanks for watching

Miyuki Koji
Miyuki Koji

More by Miyuki Koji

View profile
    • Like