Furniture E-commerce Website for Uwitan - Detail Product Page

Furniture E-commerce Website for Uwitan - Detail Product Page
Hello guys!

Here is exploration @uwitan website part 2 for Detail Product Page .

Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you friends!
Happy weekend :)
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to worksbynija@gmail.com

Furniture E-commerce Website for Uwitan
