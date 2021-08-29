apanicspud

Salzburger Cleaning Services GmbH

Title: "SCS - Salzburger Cleaning Services GmbH"
Type: Logo Design
Program: Adobe Illustrator CC 2021
Date Created: 10 ‎May, ‎2021

SCS (Salzburger Cleaning Services GmbH) is a company in the process of establishment. It was necessary to create a corporate identity with the basic goal of positioning and differentiation in relation to competing firms.
The main activity of the company is the cleaning of all types, window cleaning, maintenance, and special cleaning (snow clearing, mowing lawns, cutting fences)...
The main target group is asset management companies, hospitals, companies that need cleaning, buildings with special cleaning needs...
The target groups are also companies that are ready to hire subcontractors.

Media links:
Website: https://scs-reinigung.at/

Special thanks to the people who made this design possible:
Photo by Gil Ribeiro on Unsplash
https://unsplash.com/photos/3hO8igCybds

