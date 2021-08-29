Ewelina Adamczak

Portfolio Mobile Concept

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak
  • Save
Portfolio Mobile Concept classic work layout uiux mobile concept black white projects clean ui simple minimal modern best shot portfolio concept mobile figma design ui
Download color palette

👩🏼‍💻 Hey, everyone! Hope you're doing great!!

For this week, I decided to try out a mobile portfolio concept, using some of my own work and projects as an inspiration. The design features a modern, asymmetric layout, grotesque typography, and minimal stylistic elements.

☺️ Hope you all enjoy! Thank you a TON for the support - it means a lot to me!!

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak

More by Ewelina Adamczak

View profile
    • Like