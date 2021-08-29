Sharmistha Halder

Headphone's website

Sharmistha Halder
Sharmistha Halder
  • Save
Headphone's website landingpage colorful design lighttheme uidesigning uidesign website headphone ui
Download color palette

This is a landing page design of a headphone brand .
The colors used - #F5BC02 , #ECB503

Sharmistha Halder
Sharmistha Halder

More by Sharmistha Halder

View profile
    • Like