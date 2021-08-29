Shajedul Islam Tanvir

Personal Portfolio Design

Shajedul Islam Tanvir
Shajedul Islam Tanvir
  • Save
Personal Portfolio Design designer portfolio uiux ux ui ui fig mobile ui fig dribbble mobile ui fig fashion dribbble mobile ui fig figma personal portfolio portfolio minimal adobe app xd mobile app user interfac user experience
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

Here is my another design for Personal portfolio Design. I tried to make something simple and minimal to look. I hope you like it . I will appreciate if you want to critic or give me some more idea about it. Please feel free to comment :)
---
Thanks for watching.
If you like my work, please FOLLOW ME and don't forget to PRESS [ L ] to show your love.
---
Say hello!
Email: sajid.tanvir3@gmail.com
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
sajid.tanvir3@gmail.com |
https://www.fiverr.com/sajidtanvir

Shajedul Islam Tanvir
Shajedul Islam Tanvir

More by Shajedul Islam Tanvir

View profile
    • Like