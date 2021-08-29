Валерий Мельников

Валерий Мельников
Валерий Мельников
Pola Tech Landing Page product page software web design vessels landing page ux transportation shipping logistic website ui
A mobile responsive landing page for the private research and development company in waterways transportation industry.

The main task was to create a presentation website to demonstrate the company's software features to future investors.

Валерий Мельников
Валерий Мельников

