File explorer

File explorer security file manager dashboard ui design uidesigning uidesign lighttheme colorful design appdesigning
A file explorer that helps you to manage your data and helps to keep it clean with cpu cooling , battery saving options too .

The colors used here - #FFA06A , #FF5C00

