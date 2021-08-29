Amulet Esports Logo Design - (c) Agimat Peripherals (c)

Inspired by the tagalog word "agimat", also known as "amulet" in english. From the keyword we created this abstract logo design with a hidden AP lettermark under the hood while resembling a diamond shaped charm. Specially designed for a gaming peripherals store called (c) Agimat Peripherals (c) who make various products like extended mouse pads and more!

------------

For custom esports and sports logo design like this, please contact me directly at https://www.facebook.com/madartzgraphics or email me at madartzgraphics2019@gmail.com

------------

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LaganzonDarwin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/madartzgraphics/

Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/madartz

Behance: https://www.behance.net/madartz