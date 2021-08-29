Amulet Esports Logo Design - (c) Agimat Peripherals (c)

Darwin Laganzon

Amulet Esports Logo Design

minimalist initial lettermark illustration design mascot logo logo mascot graphic design logo design gaming esports
Inspired by the tagalog word "agimat", also known as "amulet" in english. From the keyword we created this abstract logo design with a hidden AP lettermark under the hood while resembling a diamond shaped charm. Specially designed for a gaming peripherals store called (c) Agimat Peripherals (c) who make various products like extended mouse pads and more!
