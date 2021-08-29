Aman Ranjit

Music Player UI Design

Aman Ranjit
Aman Ranjit
  • Save
Music Player UI Design music app app interface uiux design nepal uiux nepali designer daily ui graphic design app interface figma ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi There, So, here's #DailyUI 009 - Music App UI Design that I made. Hope you like it. 
Hope you guys will like it. Feel free to share your thoughts on that. I always appreciate your feedback. 😍 
Available for crafting your ideas. 
📩 I'm available to hire Remote, Contract, Freelance, Project Base. 
Open for new projects: aontwerpinc@gmail.com 📩 
Shoot a mail at - aontwerpinc@gmail.com 
Instagram — @a.ontwerp.inc

Aman Ranjit
Aman Ranjit

More by Aman Ranjit

View profile
    • Like