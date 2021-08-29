Shafayat Alam

Company profile design 8 pages

Shafayat Alam
Shafayat Alam
  • Save
Company profile design 8 pages background magazine leaflet template icon illustration banner tri fold brochure bi fold brochure business brochure minimal elements multipurpose corporate brochure poster flyer brochure abstract branding company profile
Download color palette

Hi guys,
I design a professional Bi fold brochure. It's unused. If need any brochure you can use it or I will make some attractive design for you.

Mail me : shafayatsobur@gmail.com
Find out on Instagram || Twitter || Linkedin || Facebook

Shafayat Alam
Shafayat Alam

More by Shafayat Alam

View profile
    • Like