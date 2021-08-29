Wina Hafidh

Nusa Energy HMI Variation

Nusa Energy HMI Variation ux ui app concept branding design
The HMI is strictly 400 x 240 pixels, making it quite challenging to design the UI. Especially when the touch-screen uses the resistive technology.

