How are you doing today! ☀️

I am sharing my first post on Ventus. It's a project I did last winter. The company's goal is to make smoking healthier. What you see here is the E1 prototype which works with glass cartridges instead of cigarettes. They are layered with a small amount of nicotine triggered with electrical impulses and inhaled without any harmful particles.

That's why I decided to make a website built from glass. I did this project in collaboration with White Russian Studio that created an amazing promo video of the product you can find on the website 🔥. Also, we worked with industrial designer Ignas Zydelis that created E1 and E2 designs. It was really fun, there is a lot of 3D on the website and we even received Honorable mention and Mobile Excellence from Awwwards! 🙌 I must say the entire design and development was built in 30 days! It was amazing sprint. You can see the website live here: ventus.health

Let me know what you think, I and can't wait to post more from Ventus! 😊