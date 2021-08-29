Iman

Daily UI - 009 (Music Player)

Daily UI Challenge - 009 (Music Player)
Hello Everyone! 👋
The 9th challenge was designing a music player. Here it is!
🔹 Full project - on Behance
🔹 Full project - on Figma
🔹 Social Media: https://redl.ink/vatani
Feel free to give me some feedback. 😉
Thank you 💙
-
📧 Email: VataniDesign@gmail.com

