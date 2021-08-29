Uzair Ahmed

Landing Page: EjadPlus

Uzair Ahmed
Uzair Ahmed
  • Save
Landing Page: EjadPlus saas homepage saas saas landing page agency landing page web interface ui design landing website homepage design landing page homepage
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing page Design for Ejad Plus. I tried to make it look clean with more empty space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

Press "L" and enjoy the shot.

_______

Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hey at:

ozeerahmad92@gmail.com

Uzair Ahmed
Uzair Ahmed

More by Uzair Ahmed

View profile
    • Like