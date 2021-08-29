Impressions by Tayyab

Jetline Transport Logo Design and Branding

Impressions by Tayyab
Impressions by Tayyab
  • Save
Jetline Transport Logo Design and Branding purple pink 3d logo logo pattern pattern design express service logo transport jet logo jetline logo minimalist logo logistics logo brand identity geometric logo logo design transport logo graphic design branding logo
Download color palette

The basic idea is based on abstract arrows representing movement and flow.

Impressions by Tayyab
Impressions by Tayyab

More by Impressions by Tayyab

View profile
    • Like