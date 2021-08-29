Doodle By Meg

Camp OSCO 2021

Doodle By Meg
Doodle By Meg
Hire Me
  • Save
Camp OSCO 2021 psychedelic mushroom cowboy hat gecko 70s 60s rainbow summer camp camp procreate vintage lettering typography drawing illustration design
Camp OSCO 2021 psychedelic mushroom cowboy hat gecko 70s 60s rainbow summer camp camp procreate vintage lettering typography drawing illustration design
Download color palette
  1. 38027_ART-2.jpg
  2. 38027_ART-1.jpg

Copyright of all these designs belongs to the artist (Meghan Wallace or Doodle by Meg LLC) and may not be reproduced by anyone other than the artist for sale or any other commercial use. In accordance with Intellectual Property Policies my designs have been created using my own process and personal references.
With that said if you like my style, are interested in commission design work, or interested in licensing my work feel free to email or DM me!

Doodle By Meg
Doodle By Meg
Hi! I'm Meghan and I like to make things.
Hire Me

More by Doodle By Meg

View profile
    • Like