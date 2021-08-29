Joël Dos Santos

A new adventure

Joël Dos Santos
Joël Dos Santos
  • Save
A new adventure clean tours ui minimal vacation travelling tourism ticket booking app ticket app ecommerce mobile app mobile trip travel journey reservation hotel
A new adventure clean tours ui minimal vacation travelling tourism ticket booking app ticket app ecommerce mobile app mobile trip travel journey reservation hotel
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-trip-01.png
  2. dribbble-trip-02.png

Hi,

Some days, you want to go back on holidays, isn't it?? 😅😅

I created today the perfect app design to choose your next destination and book the best hotel. I hope you like it guys! 🙂

Don't forget to press "L" if you like my work!

Stay tuned!

_

To see more, check out my Instagram account.

Joël Dos Santos
Joël Dos Santos
Simple design, intense content

More by Joël Dos Santos

View profile
    • Like