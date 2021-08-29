Exploration - Hero Section

Ejad Plus is a service of Ejad Labs which is dedicated for entrepreneurs to quickly and easily break into the U.S. market, remotely.

Unlike competitive services, Ejad Plus takes care of everything — registration, bank account creation, tax advisory and everything in between.

Ejad Labs handles:

1. Company formation

2. EIN number (Tax ID) setup

3. Bank account creation and setup

4. Advice on state selection

5. Post incorporation setup

6. Tax and legal advice from our partners

7. Lifetime support