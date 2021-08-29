Graphic Assets ✪💚

RGB - 100+ Design Assets Graphics

RGB is a collection of retro-vibe graphic elements for various design purposes. It includes gradient noisy textures, grunge backgrounds, transparent overlays, photoshop brushes, shapes, vector elements.

– 50 x Gradient Textures

Jpeg 5000×5000 300dpi

– 10 x Grunge Textures (black and white versions)

Jpeg, transparent png 5000×5000, 300dpi

– 18 x Geometric Shapes

ai, psd, png, abr, csh

– 20 x Thin Line 3d Geometry

ai, psd, png, abr

– 10 x Abstract Grunge Brushes

abr, png, jpeg, PSD

– ai – Illustrator CS5 or higher
– psd, abr, csh – Photoshop CC2019 or higher

