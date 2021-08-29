E-Commerce detail page

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Friends! 💜
Today I want to share with you an E-commerce order details dashboard. 🛍 This web platform is not only a useful tool for marketing and sales but also effective for management to plan, lead, and check the stock on the run. It's an user view.
Here’s an elegant variation of a product page design that conveys the value of their products.
Thanks
----------------------------------------------------
Behance: https://www.behance.net/senthilrohit
Contact us: senthilkumaran4023@gmail.com