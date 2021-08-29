E-Commerce detail page

Hello Friends! 💜

Today I want to share with you an E-commerce order details dashboard. 🛍 This web platform is not only a useful tool for marketing and sales but also effective for management to plan, lead, and check the stock on the run. It's an user view.

Here’s an elegant variation of a product page design that conveys the value of their products.

Thanks

----------------------------------------------------

Behance: https://www.behance.net/senthilrohit

Contact us: senthilkumaran4023@gmail.com